by Hunter Dawkins

With their first District 4-6A game of 2020, the undefeated Harrison Central Red Rebels shutout the West Harrison Hurricanes 42-0. The Red Rebels accounted for 434 yards offense and have only allowed 23 points total in their three victories this year so far.

“I thought we came out flat the first quarter, but I felt we kind of answered the bell from the second quarter on,” said Harrison Central Head Coach Casey Cain. “We’re trying to keep getting better, as its district time where you play your best game at times.”

Scoring first and contributing four touchdowns through the air or ground, Red Rebels Quarterback Christian Turner dove in from 5 yards for a touchdown. After conversion of the extra point with 5:32 left in the first quarter, Harrison Central took a 7-0 lead and never looked back.

As the Hurricanes followed with a lengthy twenty play drive, no luck came during the series and West Harrison missed a 32 yard field goal to get on the scoreboard.

Harrison Central wasted no time with the Red Rebels Senior Running Back Atavian Ray running down the sidelines for a single play 80 yard scamper at 9:45. The lengthy touchdown run and extra point gave the first quarter score 14-0; Harrison Central.

West Harrison’s defense provided some key stops on the next possession for Harrison Central, as the Hurricanes Linebackers Donovan White and Uriel Nichols both contributed to tackles for loss with the Red Rebels turnover on downs.

Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, the stop would be short-lived with the Harrison Central Senior Running Back Jaidon McClain powering in from seven yards off a 10-play drive to end the quarter. The lead was 21-0 Harrison Central and the Red Rebels scored another before the half to post a 28-0 score at halftime.

With two touchdowns passes between Turner and fellow Red Rebels teammate Isaiah Atkins plus a stingy Harrison Central defense, there was no attempt at a comeback rally in the second half. Two early touchdowns in the second half secured the victory.

“We had a little miscommunication early in the game, but we settled into it,” stated Cain. “We’ll be watching a lot of Biloxi film this week.”

Coming a close victory last week over SE Lauderdale and the 18th win for the program in its twelve year history, West Harrison Football Coach Quincy Patrick stressed that things can only get better.

“We had opportunities on offense and we did not rise to the occasion,” expressed Coach Patrick. “All of our mistakes were primarily due to the lack of practice and we just got our full roster back this week.”

Turner led the Red Rebels offensively, throwing for 10-13 with three touchdowns passing and one rushing. Ray & McClain both finished with 90 yards and a touchdown each on the ground for Harrison Central while Atkins caught 6 passes for 132 yards and two scores.

The Red Rebels play Biloxi at home next week and West Harrison plays on the road at Gulfport in Milner Stadium. Both games are at 7pm.

