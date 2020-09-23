by Hunter Dawkins

Wednesday afternoon, the Pass Christian School District announced Friday night’s away game in New Augusta would be canceled between the Pass Pirates and Perry Central Bulldogs.

“The Perry Central principal called, letting us know that they were canceling the football game,” said Pass Christian School District Athletic Director Tim Ladner.

In a statement released to The Gazebo Gazette from the Perry County School District; the Superintendent Dr. Gregory S. Dearman disclosed, “One of our football coaches tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning Sept 21st . He has not been on campus. But he did coach our football team Saturday Sept 19th . Therefore our coaches, football players and managers have been excluded from school and all activities until Oct 5th . Students will receive instruction through distance learning. Coaches and teachers will be contacting them. We will not be playing our next two football games.”

The Pass Christian Pirates do play the Bay High Tigers in a strong rivalry and the first district 8-4A game of the year next week, October 2nd at the Joe McCulloch/Tank Williams field in Bay St. Louis. Pass Christian beat the Tigers in 2019, 42-14 while Bay won the previous year 27-13.

Currently, there has been no report of any positive COVID-19 tests at Bay High School or with the football team.

