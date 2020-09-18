by Hunter Dawkins

After schools across South Mississippi were delayed due to the fear of Hurricane Sally earlier in the week, numerous schools have postponed athletic activities. The Pass Christian Pirates are one of those schools that were scheduled to host their homecoming game against the North Pike Jaguars at Francis McDonald Stadium, which has been moved to 6pm Saturday evening.

“We have moved our football game due to days missed because of Hurricane Sally,” said Pass Christian School District Athletic Director Tim Ladner. “We moved it back one day.”

The 2019 football game was great, coming down to the last minutes with the Jaguars pulling out a 33-27 victory hosted at Southwest Community College in Summit last year. Senior and Florida Atlantic basketball signee, quarterback Alijah Martin finished with 395 total yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and 2 rushing scores. Pass Christian was led in total yards by current Junior Quarterback Kameron White with 200 total yards and one touchdown.

