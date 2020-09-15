by Hunter Dawkins

From Jones Park in Gulfport to Henderson Point outside Pass Christian city limits, the western portion of Harrison County has minimal early damages with exceptions to flooding.

As the Hurricane 1 Sally breaches landfall at a slow pace, most of the rivers, lakes and bays are closed because waters have reached a crest and flooding began this morning. Harrison County Emergency Operations Center warned late Sunday of historic floods and potential loss of power from the storm surge may happen.

Landfall is projected to be near the Pensacola region Wednesday morning; however, the large amount of rain will be life-threatening with rising water from the coastline. A hurricane warning has been cast for the entire Harrison County, which means conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

The city of Gulfport contains minimal flooding; so far, with an exception of the beach. The Mississippi State Port emptied the vessels and equipment due to the potential storm surge of Hurricane Sally.

Long Beach does not have any serious conditions yet, even with the harbor and most of the restaurants along the beach closing. Both canals in the “Friendly City” will be watched thoroughly due to their residential location.

Bells Ferry Bridge in the county shows rising water from the Wolf River with a boathouse flooded, as projections have been made to at least ten inches of rain.

Due to the city of Pass Christian and rural areas of the county here having quite a few low lying areas, flooding took place early with a few bodies of water cresting early.

As usual, Whitman & Henderson Road which connect the Jourdan and Wolf Rivers surged early Monday morning followed by North Street. As the county reported last night, Historic flooding is likely with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.

The Pass Christian School District will not decide until more information is provided on opening the schools tomorrow.

In a statement from the school district: “Hurricane Sally continues to be slow moving in an eastern direction according to reports by EMA and national and local meteorologists. We currently have many streets closed due to water pushing in and the high tide. We will wait until later tonight or by 5:30 in the morning to make a decision on school. However, if our roads do not clear, expect to continue with distance learning tomorrow. To be counted as in attendance, students are required to complete assigned work.”

Close to twenty boats have parked near the Bayou Portage Bridge, taking anchor to wait for the storm. One sailboat vessel appears to have sunk on the county side of the bridge, as The Gazebo Gazette will provide details of this situation at a later date,

Clark Street and the new bridge, that the Mississippi Department of Transportation recently finished is toppled with water from the bayou.

