The Long Beach Police Department’s annual Night Out Against Crime that was scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been cancelled due to concerns over the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“The Long Beach Police Department looks forward to this event every year and we are extremely saddened by the cancellation,” expressed Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal.

“The Night Out Against Crime is an important FREE event featuring food, fun and games. It gives residents, especially children, the opportunity to meet the Long Beach Police Department Officers, as well as officials from many civic organizations and businesses that provide services in the area.”

“On the other hand, the safety of our community members, business representatives and officers is of the utmost importance and a large gathering of people closely interacting with one another is simply not a good idea at this time.”

The “Friendly City” displayed a disappointment in the cancellation of the 2020 Night Out Against Crime, but city officials stated a hopeful year of 2021 and returning to this community event.

