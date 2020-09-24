by Hunter Dawkins

Playing in a playoff atmosphere is unusual for the Pass Christian Lady Pirates Volleyball team, but they did and lost a close matchup with the cross-town rival Bay High in three straight sets 25-16, 25-17, and 25-19. Through defeat, the Lady Pirates were tied with the Lady Tigers in every set and went on two 6-point runs.

“It’s just a few adjustments that we have to make a little bit quicker and seeing across the next a little bit more,” said Pass Christian Head Volleyball Coach Kendra Bench. “I think that will come, as I have a young team with a bunch of sophomores and it’s good for our future.”

The loss takes the Lady Pirates out of the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) 4A Playoff contention, but there are still a few games left; including senior night.

Although 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates were just coming off a quarantine where they were forced to play two district games in a row against traditionally experienced teams in Vancleave and Bay.

“Even though we have played a lot better, have been getting relaxed and losing momentum swings that we need to learn how to keep going,” expressed Bench. “The girls are doing a great job of not being internally frustrated and playing better as a team.”

Like this: Like Loading...