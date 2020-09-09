by Hunter Dawkins

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Pass Christian Volleyball Program had three individuals test positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), which immediately canceled the games scheduled for Saturday.

In a statement from the Pass Christian School District: “According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines, we have postponed all volleyball matches for fourteen days from the last positive case.”

While district competition was supposed to begin Monday, practice and competition will not resume until September 16. Pass Christian School District Athletic Director Tim Ladner has been in communication with other schools to reschedule games. According to the school district, this will give the program the opportunity to makeup district games.

The Gazebo Gazette will provide information on the updated schedule, as the Lady Pirates had two district games before the 16th.

