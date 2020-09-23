by Hunter Dawkins

Saturday morning at the Long Beach Senior Center, the Gulf Coast Kiwanis Clubs; including those from Long Beach, Gulfport, and Biloxi, sponsored a Pancake Breakfast (8-11am) or Pizza Lunch (12-3pm) for all of the Harrison County Healthcare Workers and First Responders.

Sixteen individuals or companies also helped to sponsor and promote this event amongst the community, as masks and identification was required.

“Our goal today was to show appreciation to all of the healthcare workers and first responders,” said Kiwanis Club representative Howard Lock. There is no activity currently planned, but the partnership with the city of Long Beach worked swiftly as the community came throughout the day.

Like this: Like Loading...