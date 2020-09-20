by Lyndy Berryhill

It was a dreary homecoming for the Pass Christian Pirates Saturday evening, as the rain and cold snap did not help the team overcome the North Pike Jaguars who won 39 to 10.

Pass Christian Head Football Coach Coach Chase Carmody was disappointed in the outcome.

“Obviously, I don’t feel good about it,” Carmody said. “They were a very challenging team and we didn’t play our best.”

The Pirates won the coin toss and took possession on the first series. Unlike last year, Pass Christian just barely broke 250 yards total offense.

When the ball changed hands, the Jaguars were stopped by the Pirates near the red zone. The Pirates’ defense held off until the third down when North Pike put the first seven points on the scoreboard with 10 minutes left in the quarter. At the end of the quarter, North Pike held the slim lead 7-0.

The Pirates drove the ball to the 20-yard line but failed to break the Jaguars’ defensive line or complete a pass inside the end zone. The last chance attempt to kick a field goal was no good.

With the Jaguars back in control of the ball and two minutes remaining, the Pirates intercepted on the 13-yard line. The Pirates had little more than a minute to score while the offense crept closer with a first down at the 30-yard line, but the whistle blew too soon. The halftime score was 19-3.

Additionally in the second quarter, Pass Christian sophomore Bryant Piernas intercepted. Later, the Pirates kicker Davon Klein’s attempt to kick a field goal was good, putting their first 3 points on the scoreboard.

The Jaguars responded by putting 6 more points against them.

In the last two minutes of the first half, the Pirates stopped a drive at the 7-yard line. But the Jaguars pushed through to the one-yard line in the next play and gave a final push over the goal line.

At halftime, Senior CC Annulis was named the 2020 Pass Christian Homecoming Queen.

In the final quarter, the Pirates Receiver Andre Gilberti caught a 9-yard pass inside the end zone to score their first and only touchdown of the night. Their attempt for an extra point was good from Klein.

The Pirates produced 268 yards total offense with Quarterback Kameron White finishing 7/19 passing for 104 yards, a touchdown and interception. White also had 24 yards on the ground with 5 carries. Pass Christian Receiver Dylan Necaise led the Pirates receiving group with 84 yards on 4 receptions while Chris Alexander topped the rushing with 30 yards on 5 carries.

“We just have to come back next week and regroup…to get a (win),” Carmody said.

Next week, the Pirates (1-2) face Perry Central High School in New Augusta next Friday at 7pm.

