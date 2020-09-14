Gazebo Gazette

After both cities had declared a municipal state of emergency Monday morning due to the arrival of Hurricane Sally, scheduled meetings of the board of aldermen for Long Beach and Pass Christian were postponed until Thursday at their normal time period. Therefore, all city business or claims will not be introduced until Thursday meetings, if these matters are to be handled by the board.

In a statement for the city of Long Beach: “Due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Sally, the meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen scheduled for 9/15/20 will be recessed until Thursday 9/17/20 at 5:00 pm. Thank you and stay safe.”

The Pass Christian City Clerk released a following public notice, stating: “Special meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen has been rescheduled for the purpose of transacting business on September 17 at 6pm.

Additonally, the monthly meeting of the Mississippi Advisory Commission of Marine Resources (MACMR) has been canceled for Tuesday morning and will be rescheduled for a date to be announced later.

