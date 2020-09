by Joseph W. Gex II

The Poplarville Hornets knocked the Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws off the undefeated pedestal with a 27-7 victory at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex.

Gage Peterson scored on a one yard run with 6:50 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

The Hornets scored 20 unanswered in the second half to seal the win.

Full game details will be available in Friday’s edition.

