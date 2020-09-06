Gazebo Gazette

In their annual review of water systems around the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) gave all four water systems operated by the Harrison County Utility Authority perfect scores for providing clean and high-quality drinking water to its cities and their residents.

The three categories of the MSDH inspection include technical capacity, managerial capacity and financial capacity, with a 5.0 being the highest possible score for each category. All four systems under the watch of HCUA received perfect 5.0 scores in 2020, which is the second-straight year the utility authority has received perfect scores for all systems.

The four HCUA waters systems are split up into coverage zones of Traditions (Traditions residential to East Harrison County Public Utility District), North (Northern Harrison County to wholesale services to Saucier Utilities), West (cities of Gulfport, Long Beach and Pass Christian and West Harrison County Utility District) and East (cities of D’Iberville and Biloxi and East Harrison County Utility District).

Water production from all four water systems total approximately 60 million gallons of portable water per month, which has risen from 20 million monthly in June 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...