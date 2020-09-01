Gazebo Gazette

The images displayed are of the Harrison County Law Enforcement and Harrison County Fire Rescue teams in Calcasieu Parish, La. feeding first responders and assisting those affected by Hurricane Laura.

The twenty five man team from Harrison County Sheriff Dept., Harrison County Fire Rescue, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport and Long Beach Police Departments, prepared and served some 400 meals to first responders working the hurricane response, on their first day of deployment.

The coast officers will continue this week supporting responders by feeding three meals a day and also going out and assisting Calcasieu Parish First Responders, doing emergency repairs at officers homes, and making sure that donated items collected this past week, are delivered to those in need.

Like this: Like Loading...