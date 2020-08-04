Gazebo Gazette

Sarah E. Barowka, MD, FAAFP, a family physician in Pass Christian, was chosen New Physician of the Year by the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP). The award recognizes an outstanding practicing family physician who is less than 7 years post-residency. MAFP members submit nominations each year for the New Physician award and other awards.

Along with Dr. Theriot, Dr. Barowka has also achieved the Degree of Fellow from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the national medical association representing nearly 129,000 family physicians, residents and medical students. Criteria for receiving the AAFP degree of fellow consists of a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

“Being recognized with the Degree of Fellow has great significance among family physicians,” said Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) President Dr. James Griffin of Hattiesburg. “Not only does it represent the respect of one’s peer physicians, but it symbolizes high personal standards as well.”

Dr. Barowka and Dr. Theriot are a board-certified family physicians who recently moved to the Gulf Coast to practice medicine at Ochsner Health; both are practicing virtually at present and will soon be part of an Ochsner clinic opening in Picayune in the coming weeks.

Before joining Ochsner in May 2020, Dr. Barowka was part of the North Mississippi Family Medicine Residency Program in Tupelo – first as a resident, then as an attending physician, including service as Family Medicine Department Chair. She served on the North Mississippi Medical Center’s Medical Education Committee, Program Evaluation Committee, Employee Health Medical Director and more.

Dr. Barowka is a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee and completed her medical degree from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, La. She earned board certification from the American Board of Family Medicine and holds certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Advanced Trauma Life Support, Neonatal Resuscitation Program and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

Before joining Ochsner in Spring 2020, Dr. Theriot was part of the North Mississippi Family Medicine Residency Program in Tupelo – first as a resident and chief resident, then as a member of the faculty, including service as Family Medicine Department Head. She served on the North Mississippi Medical Center’s Executive Committee as well as the education, conference planning, and residency program evaluation committees.

Dr. Theriot is a summa cum laude graduate of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA, and received her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. Her professional certifications include board certification by the American Board of Family Medicine plus certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Traume Life Support and Neonatal Resuscitation.

Dr. Barowka is a member of the Society for Teachers of Family Medicine, the Mississippi State Medical Association, the American Medical Association and the Southern Medical Association. She has volunteered her time as a physician to CATCH Kids organization, the Good Samaritan Free Clinic and serves on the MAFP Foundation Board of Trustees.

No stranger to awards, Dr. Barowka earned the All-Star award in 2016 and 2017 from North Mississippi Medical Center, and both the Teamwork Award and Art of Medicine Award from NMMC Family Medicine Residency Program.

In addition to being a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians since 2014, Dr. Theriot is a member of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Barowka and her husband, Brian Gilland, married in the Spring of 2020 and live in Pass Christian.

Dr. Theriot and her husband, Jason, are the proud adoptive parents of an infant daughter, Alliyah.

