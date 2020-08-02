by Tina Seymour Demoran, Esquire

Recently, I watched an interview by Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy, about his battle with cancer, and the positive effects of the experimental treatment he is currently undergoing.

In the interview, he stated that the positive effects are delaying him from getting his affairs in order.

I had to rewind and listen to that part of the interview, again.

Then, I watched the rest of the interview, where he stated that he hadn’t put his affairs in order because he plans to be around longer than he had originally expected.

While I admire and love his positive thinking, I disagree with Alex on delaying his estate planning.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: If you’re over 18 and have clothes on your back, you need an estate plan.

Don’t wait until you’ve been diagnosed with a terminal condition, are going on a trip, have scheduled a surgical procedure, or if you are battling a medical condition that may or may not result in your untimely demise.

Get your affairs in order…NOW.

You can always update your estate plan…and you should…in the event that you have life changes care about family or others.

But, as I’ve also said before, and I’ll say it again: ANYTHING IS BETTER THAN NOTHING.

Making an estate plan and getting your affairs in order will not hasten your death.

Making an estate plan and getting your affairs in order is what we should all be doing…now…when facing major life battles…and updating our estate plans as our lives evolve.

Don’t wait. Talk to an estate planning attorney and get your affairs in order.

If you wait too long…it may end up being too late.

(Tina won the Mississippi Press Association 2019 General Interest Column for Weekly Newspapers)

Like this: Like Loading...