Gazebo Gazette

It had been 144 days since the students were in classrooms thanks to the onset and subsequent spread of COVID-19. However, the school bells rang in the Pass Christian School District this Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and students and staff alike were all “eye” smiles! During the 144-day period, district stakeholders weighed in on the district’s plan to bring students back in the safest manner possible. The district’s plan went into action as small groups of students returned to campus.

Just prior to the students’ arrival, Charlene Stephens (PCMS teacher) stated, “I am so excited to begin my 16th year! I can’t wait to see our students walk through our doors! It is going to be a great day and an amazing school year!” The first days of school were spent teaching students new safety protocols, issuing Chromebooks, and helping students log into the new learning management system.

Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers reiterated the district’s appreciation of our Pirate families and the community working with the schools to ensure the children’s safe return.

She wants to remind families that this year will be challenging with intermittent closures due to COVID-19. “We are treating each day like it could be our last day, yet looking forward to having an amazing school year. We cannot take any day for granted that we have with our Pirate Learners,” she stated. It is important that families and staff remain vigilant to slow the spread in our community and especially in our schools and remain calm when the district has to mitigate cases.

Parents of involved students will be notified of cases by phone and by letter.

A monthly report will be shared at board meetings regarding COVID-19 related mitigation efforts.

Parents must keep students home if they do not feel well. The risks are far too great! The best gift we can give our students is the gift of not taking chances.

Dr. Evers asks parents to empower their children by talking with them about the risks and teaching them how to keep themselves and others safe. We can do this – together!

