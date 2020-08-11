Gazebo Gazette

Tuesday morning, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Timothy Moran, Jr. of Pass Christian on a felony charge of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes (Molesting).

Back in late June 2020, the juvenile victim’s mother made a report at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that her child was touched inappropriately. In this description, the mother said she let her child stay at a relative’s house on May 1, 2020. During this time, the juvenile disclosed that Moran touched her inappropriately.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Moran was the boyfriend of the relative where the juvenile stayed. After further investigation, investigators determined Moran was responsible for touching the child for lustful purposes.

On Monday, investigators obtained a warrant on Moran and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Moran at his residence in Pass Christian Tuesday morning. Following the arrest, Moran was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center (HCADC).

Previously in October 2015, Moran was incarcerated on charges for failing to register as a sex offender. No action was reported from this matter.

Conclusively, Moran was booked at the HCADC and charged with Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes (Molesting) and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

