Gazebo Gazette

On Sunday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joshua Ladner of Pass Christian on a felony charge of touching a child for lustful purposes. Ladner was taken into custody at his mother’s residence located in Diamondhead with assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother of the 15-year old female victim filed a report recounting that Ladner; her father, molested her at his Harrison County residence in Pass Christian. Following interviews conducted by investigators, a warrant was issued for Ladner’s arrest according to the Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Ladner was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and charged with one count of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes while being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner pending his initial appearance.

Like this: Like Loading...