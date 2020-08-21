Gazebo Gazette

Wednesday night off Vidalia Road in rural Pass Christian; Jay Watts, died after sustaining blunt force trauma from his motorcycle accident. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the death at 8:20pm between Vidalia and Cleveland Ladner Road where the casualty occurred.

Officials said Watts was traveling home off Malley Road in the county when he lost control and thrown from the bike. Originally born in Gulfport, Watts death was reported by Switzer after being flown to Memorial Hospital.

Despite being thrown off the bike, officials confirmed that Watts was wearing his helmet.

Like this: Like Loading...