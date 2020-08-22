by Hunter Dawkins

As the two tropical storms moved closer towards their path in the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency for the six coastal counties.

Tropical Storm Laura formed in the Atlantic on Friday morning and could have the most impact of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Marco.

Laura is forecast to become a hurricane while Marco is projected to remain a tropical storm.

“We don’t know exactly what it’ll look like at this time, but whether the storms move to the west or east, we will estimate to have some storm surge,” said Governor Reeves at the Saturday morning press conference in Pearl. “Those who have boats in the Mississippi Gulf Coast harbors need to be aware of that and we do estimate three of the coastal counties getting 3 to 5 inches of rain.”

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel discussed local shelters and the general public not need to panic, just be prepared. Although all public shelters will be open; according to Michel, need to go to these should be last minute resort due to global pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases.

Awaiting the possibility of two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico next week, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, EMA, and Harrison County Road Department prepare for the upcoming storm.

The following self-serve sandbag locations are open in anticipation of the possible tropical weather. The sites are active, ready to serve and will have sand plus bags. Sites for each location in Harrison County are:

Harrison County Road Department –10076 Lorraine Road in Gulfport

District 1-D’IBERVILLE WORK CENTER, 10085 1ST AVENUE, D’IBERVILLE, MS 39540

District 2-LYMAN WORK CENTER, 15001 COUNTY FARM ROAD, GULFPORT, MS 39503

District 3-LONG BEACH WORK CENTER, 605 NORTH SEAL AVENUE, LONG BEACH, MS 39560

District 4-ORANGE GROVE WORK CENTER, 8300 34th Avenue, GULFPORT, MS 39501

District 5-WOOLMARKET WORK CENTER, 16395 OLD WOOLMARKET ROAD, BILOXI, MS 39532

Harrison County Sand Beach Director has added additional self-serve sandbag locations at Courthouse Road Pier and Long Beach Harbor.

