Gazebo Gazette

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Mississippi to supplement state, local and tribal response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura beginning on August 23, 2020 and continuing.

“The quick response and approval of this emergency declaration will enable us to further ramp up our preparation and response efforts to protect lives and livelihoods,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This Administration ‪has delivered—and continues to deliver—for Mississippi.‬ We are truly grateful for the President’s ongoing support of Mississippians in both good times and in bad times.”

The President of the United States Donald J. Trump’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Under the approved federal emergency declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures, limited to reimbursement for mass care including evacuation, and shelter support for 24 Mississippi counties.

Emergency protective measures Category B, limited to reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

This assistance is for the counties of Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson.

Like this: Like Loading...