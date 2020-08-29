by Hunter Dawkins

After a decade last week, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to reestablish Fire and Police Public Safety Dispatch Center.

During the next eleven months, several different agencies, businesses and people were involved in making this dream a reality for the citizens of Pass Christian.

A number of goals the Pass Christian Police Department did to complete this project was:

· Complete a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, Harrison County Communications District and Commission, AT&T and the City of Pass Christian.

· Computer and fiber optics, 911 software, radio consoles, and all the necessary report management system upgrades for the police department were installed. The Harrison County E911 Commission provided a lot of assistance and labor with radio consoles and E911 equipment. Gill Bailey was in charge of coordinating the physical move and did a great job. Hurricane Electronics provided additional labor for the computer and Doleac Electric Company provided labor for the electrical construction services.

· Dispatch Supervisor Connie Hall and Senior Dispatcher Blaine Rood, who established all of the S.O.P’s and creating a selection process to hire and train the needed personnel. Hall and Rood were instrumental in making this transition run as smooth as it did.

· Administrative Assistant Susie Young, was awarded a grant through the MS Dept. of Homeland Security, which covered a large portion of the office furniture, computer hardware and other equipment needed in the dispatch center that saved the city money.

· The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for previously provided dispatch services to the City of Pass Christian for more than ten years.

