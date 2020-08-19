Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian School District reported Monday afternoon that two Pass High students received positive test results for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“We are thankful for our nurses who have been vigilant in evaluating students for symptoms and promptly removing them from our campuses,” said Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “Thanks to the swift action of the staff and administration, the students in question had been removed from the school in the prior week. As part of our protocol, individuals considered as close contacts were required to quarantine.”

Personal phone calls were made to the parents of 40 close-contact students through the school’s elaborate contact tracing methods, which require parents to monitor their children for symptoms over a 14-day period from the date of the last exposure. While being able to return to school, an additional 100 students received possible exposure letters with a request to monitor for symptoms.

The Pass Christian School District thank the teachers and administrators for following the established guidelines. The parents were asked to continue assistance by keeping their children at home when sick, someone in the house who has been tested, or anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“The only way that we will be able to have a full and safe school year is if we are all working together,” stated Evers. For more information on the district’s response and notification efforts, please visit the school district webpage and questions may be forwarded to the district’s support email: support@pc.k12.ms.us.

