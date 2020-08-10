by Calvin Ishee

Although Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot continued her relentless effort to require Pass Christian citizens to wear masks, this past Monday Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed an Executive Order making mask wearing compulsory throughout the state.

Even so the Board discussed passing a resolution instead of a city ordinance requiring masks. A resolution lacks the teeth that an ordinance would have because an ordinance is basically a city law, whereas a resolution is unenforceable and considered by some as mere “symbolism over substance.”

Unresolved issues continue to include, with so few reported cases in The Pass, should masks be required?; how will it be enforced and what will the penalty be for noncompliance?

The Pass Christian Police Department isn’t properly staffed to handle their normal patrol responsibilities as well as the enforcement of masks. Regardless of what the City decides to do, until it expires, all Pass residents must follow the Governor’s mandate to wear masks while in public.

The Board decided to spend your money on a 1/2 page advertisement from the Touchdown Club in support of the 2020 Pass Christian High Football season, the ad will cost $300 but will be refunded if the season is cancelled; awarded bids of $18,328 to Krohl Electric for installation of two automatic transfer switches for mobile generators at the Bayview Avenue and Market Street well facilities and $8,680 to A Step Above Marine Contractors LLC for Tropical Storm Cristobal related repairs to harbor piers and $53,417 for a new Kubota four wheel drive Utility Tractor for the Public Works Department. Also approved was a Claims Docket of close to $200,000.

Based on the PC Tree Board’s recommendation, the BOA approved the removal of one dying Magnolia tree at one property and the removal of ten Magnolia and one Live Oak tree as part of the project to build a new Doctor’s Office at the juncture of Menge Avenue and East Second Street. Accordingly the owners will be required to provide replacement trees.

Once again, the Board denied Frances Hoffman’s request for a formal hearing for the City to consider a temporary moratorium to restrict future development at the intersection of Menge Avenue and East Second Street. City Planner Danit Simon recommended denying this request and Mayor Chipper McDermott noted that Frances had already filed a lawsuit against the City regarding this matter.

In personnel matter,s the BOA approved the following appointments; Halle Ricketts to the City Service Commission and Ollie Bailey to the Planning Commission. These appointments were based on recommendations from Alderwoman Charlot and Ward 3 Alderman Anthony Hall respectively. Resignations included Rodney Harris from the Harbor Department and Guy Dedeaux from the Public Works Department. The Harbor Department hired Rickey Pujol, Jeffery Saucier and Tolume Kepler into full time harbor patrol positions.

Unanimously approved was the promotion of Officer Ryan Henry to Sergeant. Officer Henry successfully passed the Sergeants Exam and has met all Civil Service requirements.

