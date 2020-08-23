by Calvin Ishee

As of 9 a.m. this morning along with three other cities in Harrison County (Long Beach, Gulfport, Biloxi), the Pass Christian Mayor and Board of Alderman have declared a local emergency due to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

They voted unanimously to take all preparations necessary to prepare the City to include mandatory evacuation of ALL boats in the Pass Christian Harbor.

Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott declared it’s time for “all hands on deck.” Citizens should be prepared for potential severe weather conditions including high winds, flooded roads and high water surges.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to stay off the roads and stay tuned to local media for storm updates. The Gazebo Gazette will provide updates as things change.

