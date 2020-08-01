by Hunter Dawkins

2020 has not been a very positive year, especially with the physical departure of two prominent Pass Christian residents; Janice Russell and David Taylor. Russell passed on Thursday, July 23 while died on Sunday, July 26. As a lifelong citizen from Pass Christian, Taylor lived 68 years, but Russell moved to the city close to twenty years ago.

Russell was born November 8, 1942 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Louise Glass, and her son-in-law Chris Wilson. She is survived by her daughters Janet L. Russell and Molly R. Wilson, along with her two grandsons Hunter and Luke Wilson all of Pass Christian. She also leaves behind a brother Craig Glass of Blythewood, SC as well as an aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Janice attended Olympia High School in Columbia, SC where she was Miss Junior 1960 and the Queen of Hearts in 1961. She then went to work at Southern Bell/Bellsouth in 1962 as a switchboard operator before moving on to other positions, but retired after 32 years. Russell continued to work at family-owned businesses well into her 70s.

She moved to the Gulf Coast in 2001 to be near her grandsons who she cherished most of all. She attended every school performance, sporting event, and awards ceremony and doted on her grandsons daily as they did on her.

Conclusively, Russell was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America where she volunteered her time with many of their projects. Additionally, she served her community of Pass Christian after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. C.D. Taylor, Jr. and Ruth “Woogie” Taylor; and a brother, Charles “Chuck” Taylor.

He is survived by his loving partner, Denny “Pokey” Hans; 2 sons, Dr. David P. Taylor, Jr. (Tasha) and Juby Wynne Taylor (Mackenzie); his siblings, Kathleen Vadnal (Robert), Daniel D. Taylor (Melinda), Christopher H. Taylor (Tricia), Titine Janes (A.J.), Jeffrey P. Taylor (Karen), and Timothy P. Taylor (Ingrid); his grandchildren, David, Austin, Juby, Benjamin, Miller, and Olivia; and numerous other relatives and friends.

David was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian and was a graduate of Saint Stanislaus College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 28 years of service.

Taylor was a member and Past Commodore at the Pass Christian Yacht Club, a member of Holy Family Parish, Gone Fishing Ministries, and the St. Paul Carnival Association. David enjoyed sailing, cycling, working puzzles, and he was an auto enthusiast.

Commodore Taylor actively served his community, fulfilling several roles for the city; including president as the Tree Board President.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gone Fishing Ministries (info@gonefishingministries.com)

