The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for their annual Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year award.

This award is presented to a resident or business owner of Long Beach, who through the commitment to the community and through the spirit of volunteerism, has improved the quality of life in Long Beach and the Gulf Coast.

The 2019 Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year was lifelong Long Beach resident and community supporter, David Fayard. The 2020 Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year will be announced on October 28, 2020 at the Mayor’s Annual State of the City Address.

For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit mscoastchamber.com/deadlines/applications; or contact Long Beach Chamber Director Gabrielle Rose at grose@mscoastchamber.com or 228-604-0014.

Additionally, The Pass Christian Chamber will host an Update on Education Virtual from 9-10am on Tuesday, September 1 with Pass Christian Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers of the A-rated Pass Christian School District.

Dr. Evers will discuss strategies they are using to navigate school during a pandemic, remote learning ‘Pirate Style’ and how they are making safety a priority.

Attendees can register here: https://bit.ly/3jlYHbW

For more information, please visit our Chamber calendar of events at mscoastchamber.com. For any further questions contact us by calling 228-604-0014 or by e-mail at info@mscoastchamber.com.

