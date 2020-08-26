by Hunter Dawkins

Coming off a strenuous absence from any sports activities in six months, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates easily swept the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide at the home gymnasium for the first contest in the 2020-21 academic school year.

Even though the AAAA Classification Lady Pirates finished with an unsuccessful volleyball campaign in 2019 (12-15 record), Pass Christian never trailed in the match against 5A Picayune winning three straight sets 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.

“We stress a lot to take care of the ball in practice,” said Pass Christian Head Volleyball Coach Kendra Bench. “We spend a good bit of practice serving because this makes a difference in most games.”

The first two sets were dominated by the serve from Lady Pirates players Julia Henderson and Marin Beeson, as Picayune got in a spot that could not be overcome.

“We weren’t big hitters tonight, we are working on it,” said Bench. “I have three varsity players out on quarantine because of COVID-19, but I am definitely trying to keep a core group.”

Pass Christian won their junior varsity and ninth grade contests against Picayune earlier, which shows how the Lady Pirates are building the program from the early age.

Thursday evening, Pass High hosts the Poplarville Lady Hornets for their second contest, who advanced to the playoffs last year with a subpar of less than .500%. The varsity game will begin at 6:30pm. Masks are a statewide requirement and the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) will not let you enter a contest without a mask unless medical reason through a doctor statement.

Like this: Like Loading...