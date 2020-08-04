Gazebo Gazette

GPS Hospitality, a rapidly growing franchisee with nearly 400 BURGER KING restaurants, is pleased to announce it will award BURGER KING McLAMORE Foundation scholarships to 247 students in 13 states this graduation season. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported 1,119 scholars.

Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the students have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.

BURGER KING employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. This year’s 247 winners include 39 employees and 208 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities. BURGER KING McLAMORE Foundation scholarships are a community effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants.

The BURGER KING Scholars selected for the 2020 program from the Harrison County include:

JULIA GEERTSEMA, LONG BEACH HIGH SCHOOL

SHA’KARA GILL from Gulfport, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

“We are proud to award these scholarships in partnership with the McLAMORE Foundation,” said Tom Garrett, CEO of GPS Hospitality. “These scholarships are a testament not only to the determination of these deserving students but also the generosity of our guests and the hard work by our team members, who executed successful in-restaurant campaigns to fund the awards.”

In 2019, GPS Hospitality restaurants participated in both the spring and fall McLAMORE Foundation fundraisers which generated $247,000 from $1 donations. Founded in 2000, the Foundation has awarded more than $40 million in scholarships to over 36,000 students. In 2020, GPS Hospitality’s nearly 250 BURGER KING℠ Scholars will receive $1,000 scholarships to further their educational advancement.

The BURGER KING Scholars program is the BURGER KING McLAMORE Foundation’s flagship program, established to memorialize James W. McLamore, BURGER KING brand’s co-founder. James W. McLamore valued education, integrity, good citizenship, and entrepreneurial spirit. These same values are central to the BURGER KING℠ McLamore Foundation, which continues to build on his commitment to education.

For more information on the program, including instructions for 2021 scholarship applications, please visit https://bk-scholars.com/

The BURGER KING McLAMORE℠ Foundation is a U.S. based 501(c)(3) public nonprofit that believes without education you limit your potential to be your own way. Inspired by BURGER KING® Restaurants co-founder, Jim McLamore, its mission is to create brighter futures by empowering individuals and feeding potential through education and emergency relief. As a global Foundation, the BURGER KING McLAMORE℠ Foundation partners with select nonprofits focusing on scholarships, literacy, and creating sustainable learning environments.

