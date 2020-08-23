Gazebo Gazette

Due to potential weather and storm surge, all Harrison County, Long Beach, and Pass Christian Schools are closed Monday. The two storm systems (Marco & Laura) that are going to make landfall through the week may cause an extension in the school closure, but will provide coverage.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Marco will hit early Monday and last until Tuesday night. Tropical Storm Laura will be changed to a Hurricane by Wednesday when it reaches landfall and has been forecast to be more powerful than Marco.

The school districts will make their decisions about the rest of the week Monday afternoon.

