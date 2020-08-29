by Hunter Dawkins

On the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves laid a wreath at the War Memorial Park in Pass Christian next to the monument honoring the fallen victims from the worst economic storm in the history of the United States.

“This really is an opportunity fifteen years later to remember the victims of Hurricane Katrina, one that did a tremendous amount of damage,” said Governor Reeves. “The young people here; the local scouts, who put up our American flag up for us helped me recognize that our future is bright.”

Pass Christian Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott led the gathering, arranging the local Troop 316 Color Guard to raise the flag and sing the national anthem before the governor spoke to the crowd about remembering the storm on August 29; 15 years ago today.

“It’s been a challenging year, as we started with prison riots and had the third largest tornado in American history all while dealing with these COVID-19 issues,” stated Reeves. “We know what it’s like to get knocked down and we know what it’s like to show up and help.”

In his final comments about the potential economic down cycle because of all Mississippi endured this year, Governor Reeves was optimistic. “Mississippi has been fortunate because unlike most states, we did not shut down our economy,” emphasized Reeves. “We had a shelter in place for barely two weeks and even most businesses were able to open which allowed our citizens to go work and earn a living. Because of that, Mississippi is going to do well this year based on our economic numbers.”

The Governor lauded the City of Pass Christian for their resilience and ability to survive one of the worst storms in our nation’s history.

