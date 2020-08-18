by Hunter Dawkins

An automobile caught fire on Highway 90 across from the Marianne condominiums in Pass Christian at 9pm Monday night. The Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to a call from the driver, as the vehicle passed the Bay St. Louis Bridge towards Henderson Point near Pass Christian.

“We responded to a vehicle fire at approximately 9pm in Henderson Point,” said Harrison County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Mark Hilley. “The Pass Christian Fire Department got to the scene first and helped put out the fire.”

After the call, the driver stopped and exited the vehicle as it caught fire, according to Hilley. “The driver pulled over the vehicle once it caught fire and bailed out.” Following the departure, the car became engulfed in flames. No report on the cause of the fire at this moment.

The Pass Christian Fire Department, the Harrison County Fire Rescue, Henderson Point Volunteer Fire Department and American Medical Response were present. No injuries were reported to the driver even though the car was totaled.

