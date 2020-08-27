by Hunter Dawkins

There are not many accomplishments Dr. Heather Annulis; the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) associate vice provost and director of the USM School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professional Development at the USM Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach, hasn’t earned in her academic career on the Gulf Coast. Last week, the Pass Christian professor was named the Lighthouse Business and Professional Women’s 2020 Karen Sock Woman of the Year at its recent awards ceremony. Fellow Pass Christian resident and Lighthouse Business & Professional Women (BPW) President Sonya Ashley presented the award to Dr. Annulis.

“This award is an amazing honor, one that was unexpected and a big surprise,” said Dr. Annulis after being instrumental in generating more than $10 million in external funding for USM in the two decades. “I accept the award on behalf of all educators on the coast, especially those at USM Gulf Park.”

Annulis is a professor of Human Capital Development at the Gulf Park Campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, which is part of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professional Development. She teaches leaders how to be in charge in any kind of business.

“The research-based recipes that we teach our students are the same in terms of developing well trained workplaces,” expressed Dr. Annulis. “Workplaces where employees can feel good about their work.”

Additionally, Annulis was presented the Service Award at the Butch Oustalet Gulf Coast Distinguished Faculty Awards in the areas of service, teaching and research.

Despite her teaching and awards, Annulis has presented at more than 150 regional, national and international conferences; her research has been published in the International Journal of Workforce Development, Performance Improvement Journal, Change Management Journal, Conference Board, and Human Resource Development International.

She holds a doctorate from Southern Miss in International Development with a concentration in workforce training and development and a Master’s degree in Communication from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Her presentations have been:

She is the wife of Pass Christian High School History Teacher/Football Coach Keith Annulis and mother of C.C.

