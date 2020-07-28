Gazebo Gazette

At 8:15am Saturday morning, Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to a residential house fire off Edwin Ladner Road in West Harrison County. Fortunately, two residents from the home and several pets escaped the fire, which was ruled accidental.

“The fire was brought under control after about 45 minutes,” according to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. “There were 20 Firefighters and 7 Stations that responded to the scene.”

Along with Harrison County Fire Rescue, the Combat Readiness Training Center, Diamondhead Fire Department, and the American Medical Response provided assistance.

The fire was discovered while the two individuals were asleep in the trailer. Both residents were rescued after the fire departments controlled the burn towards the other end of the trailer.

