Tropical Depression 8 will continue to move WNW and will make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. No direct impacts are expected from this system in Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi, but the outer fringes of the system will continue to pose a heavy rain threat and produce some minor coastal flooding for areas outside of the hurricane protection system.

Potential Impacts:

· Any storm or band of rain/storms may contain gusty winds in excess of 35 to 45 mph. A few isolated higher gusts (>45 mph) possible in any stronger storm through Saturday.

· Outside of any thunderstorm activity, winds will remain breezy in and around coastal areas through Saturday.

· Locally heavy rainfall possible in any heavier bands of showers and storms at any point tonight through Saturday. Watch for localized flooding as we remain in a Marginal to Slight Risk for excessive rainfall through Saturday.

· Higher than normal tides will continue to produce some coastal flooding along coastal southeastern LA and southern MS. More so in and around areas that traditionally see coastal flooding from enhanced onshore wind flow

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

