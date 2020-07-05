by Hunter Dawkins

At 11:10 pm near the end of the July 4th Independence Day, a tourist was fatally struck on Highway 90 near Hayden Avenue in Pass Christian. According to the Pass Christian Police Department, witnesses told them a large black SUV hit the citizen and continued west on Highway 90.

The Harrison County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death was from blunt forced trauma.

“The SUV should have damage to the front end of the vehicle,” said Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman. “If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Pass Christian Police Department at (228)865-7060.”

The victim was from Tampa, Florida and was visiting family in Pass Christian. Upon all family being notified, the name and other information will be released. Coast Crimestoppers are offering a $2500 reward to locate the driver and vehicle with this death. Call (877)787-5898 if you have information.

