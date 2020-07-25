Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a virtual three-part series, “Transforming your Organization’s Culture: The Building Blocks of a Belonging Workplace”, presented by The Slone Group. This three-part virtual series will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. each Tuesday beginning July 28 through August 11.

The series is sponsored by Mississippi Power and in partnership with The Legacy Business League and Gulf Coast Business Council.

This three-part series will dive into how to:

• Understand diversity, inclusion, equality and belonging

• Handle tough conversations

• Deal with biases in the workplace

• Handle issues of injustice

“A business and a community are only as good as its culture,” said Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber CEO, Adele Lyons. “It is the responsibility of the leadership and the employees of a business leadership to help make an organization a more supportive and engaging place to work by understanding the respectful the ways people should interact with each other.”

The series will host keynote speaker, Ronnie L. Slone, Founder and President of The Slone Group, an organizational development and training consulting firm based in the Greater New Orleans area.

Slone has over 30 years of experience in operations management, human resources, training and professional staffing with Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike.

This opportunity is complimentary and open to the public. If you are a small business owner wanting to develop your team, this is for you.

Whether you think you understand diversity and inclusion or you do not know where to begin, join us. Register via zoom here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FdPQ6CrERueiGGzqSPe24Q

