by Hunter Dawkins

At 6:25pm on July 5, 2020, Ray Daniels Jr. was taken into custody without incident in Bay St. Louis and was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death, which occurred at 11pm on July 4 in Pass Christian.

Driving a 2005 GMC Yukon, Daniels allegedly struck Michelle Kates from Tampa Bay, Florida with the vehicle and left the scene.

The Harrison County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim’s death due to blunt force trauma.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set Daniels’ bond at $250,000 and he was booked at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

The victim was visiting family in Pass Christian for the holiday weekend. Any additional information about the incident, please contact the Pass Christian Police Department at (228)865-7060.

