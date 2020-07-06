Gazebo Gazette

Due to the CV-19 pandemic, the MHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee voted to approve any sports and activities physicals conducted on or after April 1, 2019 to be considered valid through May 31, 2021. Any students entering the 7th grade, new to participation in MHSAA sponsored activities, or entering Mississippi from another state are still required to obtain a new pre-participation exam.

The physical exam includes pertinent history, height, weight, blood pressure, musculoskeletal evaluation and a brief station based physical exam.

