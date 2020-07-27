Gazebo Gazette

Jackson Dulaney, a recent graduate of Long Beach High School, is among 10 Mississippi students receiving $1,000 scholarships from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

Named in honor of veteran educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards top-performing students who excel in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities. Recipients also must meet academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendents.

“To ensure that Mississippi has strong, capable leaders to guide us into the future, we must encourage and train those leaders today,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director. “The Bounds Scholarship program celebrates students who not only demonstrate a clear commitment to excellence but also seek to be responsible leaders in their careers and communities.”

Setting Dulaney apart is his impressive desire to serve. Active in his community, he volunteers regularly with groups such as Coastal Cleanup, Reeves Elementary School Roundup, Harper McCaughan Elementary School Spring Fling and his church’s Vacation Bible School.

He plans to attend the University of Mississippi and major in biology.

The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.

Learn more at www.superintendents.ms .

