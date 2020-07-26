Gazebo Gazette

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation (“Foundation”) is pleased to announce that Paul D. Guichet has joined the Foundation as Chief Operating Officer. A New Orleans native and resident of the MS Gulf Coast since 1990, Paul has a thirty-eight year career in banking and finance, having held senior management positions in retail banking, personal trust, investor relations, corporate governance, communications, and business development.

A strong believer in community service, Paul has been very active in many local charitable and civic organizations. He has served for fourteen years on the Board of Directors of the Foundation and chaired several committees.

In addition, he has taken active leadership roles in numerous other local non-profit organizations, such as MS Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, INFINITY Science Center, Coast Electric Advisory Committee, St Vincent DePaul Pharmacy, and the Biloxi Rotary Club.

His extensive professional experience, community service, and passion for Coastal Mississippi makes him an ideal leader of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation as it continues to support coastal community.

Rodger Wilder, who has led the Foundation for the last several years following Katrina, will continue to serve as the Foundation’s CEO. Rodger said, “I’m really excited to have Paul in this new leadership position at the Foundation and look forward to working with him. Paul’s professional experience and prior service makes him a great addition to the Foundation.”

Established in 1989, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation promotes charitable giving, empowers donors and supports local non-profits by facilitating investment in a variety of charitable causes. The Community Foundation has distributed over $73 million across the Mississippi Gulf Coast and provided administrative services for hundreds of funds that help local organizations.

Like this: Like Loading...