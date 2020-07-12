Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is announcing the recipients of the Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce small business grant awards, which total $35,225.

Small business grants are a membership benefit offered by each city Chamber division.

More than 80% of Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. members are comprised of small businesses. The small business grant program was instituted to aid these businesses with 50 or fewer employees in development and expansion. This year, divisions are providing more than ever to help boost these businesses during such unprecedented times.

Grants are awarded to those who meet the specific criteria and provide adequate documentation supporting their grant request.

For more information, contact 228.604.0014.

