Gazebo Gazette

Late Monday evening, the Harrison County Coroner’s Office confirmed the discovery of a body on the beach across from the University of Southern Mississippi-Gulf Park campus in Long Beach. Although the man was identified, officials would not release the name until all kin are notified.

The white male did possess a driver’s license from out of state, but the cause was under investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Any information on the case, contact the Harrison County Sheriff Department at (228)896-3000.

Further details will be provided as they come in.

Like this: Like Loading...