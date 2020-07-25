by Hunter Dawkins

There is not much I could get past, my dear friend and political mentor; Agnes Wilkerson Dalton. Just as she left this earth too early, she was still probably chastising a few details and attempting to settle other people’s problems; which is what she spent the majority of her time doing. Without a doubt Agnes; aka “Wonder Woman”, left this planet accomplishing enough for numerous lifetimes.

A self-identified “Bay Rat” from Bay St. Louis, she spoke of her late father; former Bay St. Louis Councilman and esteemed Veteran John Wilkerson with the highest regard. She cherished him and all that he did to help the city during his time while developing lifelong relationships. Additionally, even graduating from Bay High, she established herself as an employee to cross-town rival St. Stanislaus College Prep. It was here after graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi that Agnes learned how to become a resilient instructor thanks to her mentor, the late former disciplinarian Brother Joseph Donovan.

Finding a self interest in law, Agnes then decided to attend school at the Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans. Eventually, she earned her Juris Doctorate (J.D), passed the Louisiana Bar Exam, and clerked for a Louisiana State Court of Appeals. During this time, she met what would become the love of her life; Lucius “Dunnie” Dalton and left her future legal career to become a co-business owner of a Mississippi Pet Supply in Poplarville.

Even after having her beautiful daughter; Amy, Agnes continued to be a part of the community by staying involved with the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) and Mississippi Girls State. When Dunnie suddenly passed in 2010, she became involved more with giving up the pet supply career and assisting in the Poplarville local school system.

As she rose in the ranks of ALA and Girls State, Dalton shifted to the political scene, as a “jack of all trades” to the Pearl River Democratic Party. After this, she kept being promoted in all volunteer organizations.

Dalton loved to chat; even though she acted like she didn’t, because she could find common ground with anyone on anything. Whether, it was a legal discussion about the upcoming municipal elections, the personalities of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart at St. Stanislaus or how she would bring her nephew to the car after he complained in the grocery store, “Wonder Woman” loved to joke and invoke sarcasm at its best.

Above everything, Agnes wanted people to be treated right, regardless of their looks, color, gender, etc. She was an advocate for “people” and loved being around people that fought for the right reasons. Different individuals will miss her for different reasons and I won’t speculate what those are, but I will miss “Wonder Woman” because of being a great person that was a defender of humanity.

