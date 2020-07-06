Gazebo Gazette

Minor League Baseball announced today that Major League Baseball will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season.

As a result, there will not be a season in 2020 for Minor League Baseball or the Biloxi Shuckers.

“There are no words to accurately describe how disappointed we are as an organization that the Shuckers will not take the field this season,” said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. “Our entire staff put forth an extraordinary effort to plan a record-breaking 2020 season so we feel a huge loss today for all Shuckers fans. While we look forward to Minor League Baseball returning in 2021, we have still had baseball at MGM Park as we just wrapped up a great month with the Louisiana Knights.

The organization is also excited about the Schooner’s Landing golf experience starting this week, and now that we have some clarity on the Shuckers season we will be exploring other safe and fun events to bring to MGM Park in the near future.”

Fans with tickets to the 2020 season will be contacted individually.

If you don’t receive an email or have further questions regarding your 2020 tickets, please contact the Shuckers Box Office at (228) 233-3465 or send an email to tickets@biloxishuckers.com.

‘Schooner’s Landing’, a unique golf experience at MGM Park presented by F.E.B. Distributing, Raising Cane’s and Pine Belt Dermatology, will have tee times available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weekends in July. Groups up to four may hit the links for a nine-hole course at the ballpark or groups up to eight can take on the Target Challenge from one of MGM Park’s party decks on the suite level. Both experiences will begin July 2 and run each weekend through July 19. Tee time reservations are required. To reserve your tee time today, contact the Shuckers at (228) 271-3472 or email info@biloxishuckers.com.

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers.

