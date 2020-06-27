Gazebo Gazette

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors (BOS) on Wednesday extended the local declaration of emergency caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal. The board approved the original local proclamation on Tuesday, June 9. The action will allow Harrison County to receive state and federal reimbursements, if available.

Harrison County remains under two local proclamations — one for Tropical Storm Cristobal and one for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the swift action taken by the board, parts of Harrison County Sand Beach are reopening daily.

The BOS plans to have all 26 miles of Harrison County Sand Beach open by Independence Day Weekend.

Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said a section of beach in Gulfport from Jones Park to Thornton Avenue opened Friday. The beach from DeBuys Road to Briarfield Avenue in Biloxi has also reopened. The area is near Edgewater Mall.

Additionally, the BOS approved hiring a contractor to clean up the environmental waste left along the shoreline from Tropical Storm Cristobal. The contractor started the cleanup on Wednesday.

A section of the beach from Oak Street to Porter Avenue in Biloxi was opened Thursday. Loftis said additional areas will be reopened as soon as the debris is removed.

Additionally, Niolet Road in Pass Christian was closed for repairs and the detour signs were put into place.

