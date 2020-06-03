Gazebo Gazette

Tuesday evening, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maurice Lamar Thomas of Pass Christian on a felony charge of Aggravated Assault.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the county deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Legacy Inn Hotel on Canal Road in West Gulfport Monday, June 1. The victim who called the Sheriff’s Department stated that an unknown male fired several shots at him while walking across the parking lot. The victim did not sustain any injuries at the scene.

Harrison County Investigators were able to obtain a video surveillance of the incident and identified Thomas as the suspect. Following this review, the county investigators obtained a warrant for Aggravated Assault for Thomas.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies located Thomas at Diamondhead Inn & Suites where he was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center (HCADC).

Maurice Lamar Thomas was booked into the HCADC and charged with Aggravated Assault while being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray. This is the third incarceration in Harrison County for Thomas, as the other two were on misdemeanor charges.

