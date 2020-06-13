Gazebo Gazette

The Saint Stanislaus Class of 2020 received their high school diplomas during commencement exercises on Thursday, June 4, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. The prayer service, conferral of diplomas and presentation of awards to members of the class was led by the Saint Stanislaus administrative team.

Those seniors with 2 year Alpha Honor Roll status are Brandon Bordelon, Yufei Chen, Cameron Corr, Chance LeBlanc, Ryan Necaise, and Thomas Williams.

Seniors maintaining 3 year Alpha Honor Roll status are Braxton Bean, Luke Beyer, Sam Carter, Thomas Crowe, John Gregory, Josh Grumme, Will Hand, Joseph Hebert, Thomas Hillard, Noah Theriot, and Jackson Thriffiley.

Those seniors on the Alpha Honor Roll for 4 years are Evan Byrne, Brad Dossett, Jackson Maillho, Nicholas Quintini, Aiden Theobald, Sebastian Walker and Drew West.

And those seniors with 4 year President’s Honor Roll are Tiernan Alderman, Houston Holman, and Brennan Toepfer.

Last year Saint Stanislaus began a new tradition of recognizing those seniors who have scored a 30 or higher composite score and named students to our ACT 30+ Society. The members of the class of 2020 who are recognized are Tiernan Alderman, Luke Beyer, Kyle Capo, Sam Carter, Bob Failing, John Gregory, Hugh Grotkowski, Houston Holman, Jackson Mailho, Jackson Thriffiley, and Brennan Toepfer.

Academic Subject Awards

*Mathematics: Jaeyoon Kim

*English: Santiago Pacheco

*Religion: Will Hand

*Science: Tiernan Alderman

*Social Studies: Brennan Toepfer

*Computer Science: Houston Holman

*Foreign Language: Jackson Maillho

*Art: Will Pennell

*Music: Luke Beyer

Honors Diplomas and Medallions were presented to: Tiernan Alderman, Luke Beyer, Evan Byrne, Kyle Capo, Sam Carter, Thomas Crowe, Josh Grumme, Will Hand, Ian Hardt, Joseph Hebert, Houston Holman, Jaeyoon Kim, Jackson Maillho, Aiden Theobald, Brennan Toepfer and Drew West.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Award was presented to

Tiernan Alderman in recognition of the qualities of scholarship and character.

Brandon Bordelon received The Scholar-Athlete Award in recognition of excellence in both scholarly and athletic endeavors and for lettering in at least two varsity sports.

Evan Byrne was named The Jeanne Simon Award recipient for being an unheralded influence for good on the Saint Stanislaus community.

The Saint Stanislaus Alumni Association Award was presented to Ethan Favre in recognition for concern for his fellow man through projects involving the corporal and spiritual works of mercy.

The American Legion Award, given by the Clement R. Bontemps, Post #139 of The American Legion, was presented to Drew West in recognition of his service to his community as well as his demonstration of the high qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, service, companionship, and character.

The Conduct Award for a Resident Student was given to William Zhang in recognition of his whole-hearted cooperation, which has been a source of inspiration and good example to the entire student body.

The Character Award for a Resident Student was presented to Chance LeBlanc exemplifies such traits of character as maturity, sincerity, dependability, stability, cooperation, courage and respect.

The Brother Joseph Donovan Character Cup, is presented to a day student and resident student who takes responsibility for his own holistic education and who contributes by word and example to the creation of a healthy environment for his peers. In addition to qualities such as honesty, integrity, dependability, and courage, a Brother Joseph Donovan Character Cup recipient is also a young man who takes the Gospel mandate to serve others to heart. Yufei Chen was presented the resident student Character Cup, while Lee Negrotto was presented the day student Character Cup.

The President’s Award is the highest award offered by Saint Stanislaus to a graduating senior. It is presented to the student who has demonstrated to an outstanding degree the qualities of leadership, responsibility, initiative, manners and stability. The President’s Award was presented to Houston Holman.

Houston Holman and Brennan Toepfer were recognized as the Class of 2020 Valedictorians.

After receiving their diplomas, the members of the Class of 2020 received their Saint Stanislaus Alumni Pin and were formally inducted into the Saint Stanislaus Alumni Association. The seniors were led in the induction by Mr. Joseph Gex II, Saint Stanislaus Class of 1988 and Saint Stanislaus Alumni Director.

Approximately 79% of this year’s senior class earned college scholarships which total over $9 million dollars and were accepted into the following colleges and universities: Albion College, Coastal Carolina University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona), Florida Atlantic University, Louisiana State University, Miami University, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Mississippi State University, New Mexico Tech, Nicholls State University, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Pace University, Pearl River Community College, Pennsylvania State University, Spring Hill College, The University of Texas at Austin, The University of Texas at Dallas, Trine University, United States Naval Academy, University of California – Irvine, University of Connecticut, University of Mississippi, University of South Alabama, University of Southern Mississippi, University of Southern Mississippi – Gulf Park, and Virginia Tech.

