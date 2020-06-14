Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian Middle School (PCMS) students, parents, teachers, and administrators celebrated 8th grade students’ graduation from middle school to high school.

Students and parents had the opportunity to participate in a “drive-thru” ceremony where they received recognition for meeting all requirements necessary to promote to 9th grade.

Teachers lined the street cheering students on as they drove thru; it was a fun and special time for everyone involved!

During this celebration of student achievement, a special teacher was also recognized for her incredible achievements.

Congratulations to Megan Bryant for being selected as the 2019/2020 PCMS Teacher of the Year.

Like this: Like Loading...