Gazebo Gazette

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) announced Taylor Wypyski of Our Lady Academy as the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District.

Wypyski’s mixed media art will hang in the United States Capitol for a year along with others from around the United States. The theme of this year’s art competition was “Mississippi, the Beautiful.”

“I’d like to congratulate Taylor Wypyski on winning this year’s Congressional Art Competition, she truly captured one of the most cherished parts of the Gulf Coast, the Mississippi Sound,” said Palazzo. “I’d like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s competition, it is evident that these students know how lucky we are to call South Mississippi home.”

Wypyski’s piece highlights the importance of Mississippi’s waterways, mainly the Mississippi Sound.

Wypyski will have the opportunity to attend the Congressional Art Competition Forum in Washington, DC, in July with a parent or guardian.

Like this: Like Loading...